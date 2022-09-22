Fed chief sees no ‘painless’ ways to beat US inflation

WASHINGTON, September 21 – RIA Novosti. The head of the US Federal Reserve System (FRS), Jerome Powell, admitted that he does not see painless ways to defeat inflation in the country. He stated this on Wednesday at a briefing for journalists.

“I would like there to be a painless way for this (to reduce inflation). There is none,” he said.

“So we need to raise rates to a level where we have a significant impact on lowering inflation,” Powell added.

On Wednesday, following the results of the September meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed raised the base interest rate by 75 basis points – to the level of 3-3.25% per annum to the maximum values ​​since 2008.

The Fed on Wednesday significantly lowered its forecast for US GDP growth for 2022, and also raised expectations for unemployment and inflation. The forecast for US GDP growth for 2022 has been significantly worsened to 0.2% from 1.7% in June, for inflation – raised to 5.4% from 5.2% in June, for unemployment – to 3.8% from 3. 7%.

At the same time, for 2023, the forecast for GDP growth was worsened to 1.2% from 1.7% in June, unemployment was raised to 4.4% from 3.9%, and inflation – to 2.8% from 2.6% .