Biden and Macron hold an unscheduled meeting

WASHINGTON, September 21 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden is holding a meeting in New York with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, previously not announced in the schedule of both politicians, the White House press service reports.

“There is a meeting between the President (Biden) and French President Emmanuel Macron,” the statement said.

From the US side, the meeting is attended by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, National Security Adviser to the US President Jake Sullivan, Senior Director for Europe of the National Security Council Amanda Sloat and State Department Adviser Amos Hochstein.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, US Ambassador Philippe Etienne, French Chief of Staff Admiral Jean-Philippe Rolland, and two diplomatic advisers are present from France.

The meeting was not announced on the schedule of both presidents and its agenda was not officially announced.