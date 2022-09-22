World

Astana-format ministerial meeting on Syria on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly

UN, September 21 – RIA Novosti. The ministerial meeting of the “Astana format” is being held on Wednesday on the sidelines of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.
Before the meeting, Foreign Ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey Sergey Lavrov, Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Mevlut Cavusoglu warmly greeted each other and took pictures, after which the talks continued behind closed doors. After some time, the special representative of the UN Secretary General for Syria, Geir Pedersen, joined the ministers.
The meeting is taking place against the backdrop, on the one hand, of the increased shelling of the Idlib de-escalation zone by Jabhat al-Nusra* militants, on the other hand, signals from Ankara about the possibility of organizing Syrian-Turkish talks between foreign ministers, and in the future, presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Bashar Assad.
* Terrorist group banned in Russia
Negotiations on Syria in the Astana format

