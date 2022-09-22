Kyiv expects to receive ATACMS ballistic missiles from the US

MOSCOW, September 22 – RIA Novosti. Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Volodymyr Gavrilov believes that after the statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin on partial mobilization, Washington is more ready to agree to the transfer of ATACMS ballistic missiles to Kyiv, Defense One reports.

“I think after Putin’s announcement today, we are closer to a political decision in Washington that Ukraine deserves and really needs ATACMS,” Gavrilov said at a conference of the National Defense Industrial Association in Texas.

According to him, American officials fear that Kyiv will use weapons against objects in Russia. He noted that Ukraine is not going to strike at the territory of the Russian Federation. However, at the same time, Gavrilov indicated that they “have goals … in the Crimea.”

During the conference, contractors discussed the possibility of training the Ukrainian military through video call applications. According to the deputy minister, at the beginning of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, from 20% to 30% of cases of weapon malfunctions among the Ukrainian military were caused by their inadequate training. It is noted that the US military in Poland is already using chats to provide assistance.

Earlier, the media reported that the United States is still not ready to supply Ukraine with ATACMS ballistic missiles with a range of up to 300 kilometers.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered an address on the situation in Donbass and the course of the special operation. He stated that Russia would support the decisions of the referendums in the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions and announced partial mobilization in the Russian Federation, calling it a decision that is fully adequate to the current threats.