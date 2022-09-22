LUGANSK, September 22 – RIA Novosti. Precinct election commissions, created in the LPR to hold a referendum on the issue of joining Russia, will begin work in the republic on Thursday.

“From September 22, precinct election commissions begin to work in the republic,” Elena Kravchenko, chairman of the LPR CEC, told reporters.

According to her, the process of considering the applications of a number of foreign observers who wished to work at the referendum is underway.

“We are receiving applications. Applications for foreign observers are still being considered,” Kravchenko explained.

She specified that two observers from the republic, as well as foreign observers, would work at each polling station. According to Kravchenko, voting at the polling stations will take place only on September 27, from September 23 to 26 it will be held in the adjacent territories,

Andrey Marochko, an officer of the people’s militia of the LPR, told RIA Novosti that one of the priority tasks these days is not only the organization of the referendum, but also its security, which the competent authorities are working on.

On September 19, the Public Chambers of the DPR and LPR appealed to the heads of the republics Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik with the initiative to immediately hold referendums on joining Russia. The next day, the authorities of the DPR and LPR announced that the referendum would be held from 23 to 27 September.

Also on September 20, the administrations of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions announced plans to hold referendums on the same dates. As representatives of the regions emphasized, joining Russia would secure their territories and restore historical justice. In their opinion, this decision is extremely necessary in the context of constant acts of terror by the nationalist authorities of Ukraine and NATO members, who supply weapons to kill civilians.