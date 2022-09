Lavrov holds a meeting with the head of the Brazilian Foreign Ministry on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly

Foreign Ministers of Russia and Brazil Sergey Lavrov and Carlos Alberto Franz are meeting in New York on the sidelines of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

“As always, a hectic and dense (program). Although everyone has gathered here, we are moving in different directions. Yes, (UN – ed.) Already like a second home, but a house that has changed,” Lavrov said at a meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister.