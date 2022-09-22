World
Lavrov holds a meeting with the head of the Brazilian Foreign Ministry on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly
UN, September 22 – RIA Novosti. Foreign Ministers of Russia and Brazil Sergey Lavrov and Carlos Alberto Franz are meeting in New York on the sidelines of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.
“As always, a hectic and dense (program). Although everyone has gathered here, we are moving in different directions. Yes, (UN – ed.) Already like a second home, but a house that has changed,” Lavrov said at a meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister.
Prior to his appointment as a minister in 2004, Lavrov served as Russia’s permanent representative to the UN for ten years, and also traditionally heads the Russian delegation at the high-level week of the General Assembly almost every year.
