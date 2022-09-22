Foreign Ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey discussed the situation in Syria

MOSCOW, September 22 – RIA Novosti. During a trilateral ministerial meeting in the “Astana format”, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the current situation in Syria with an emphasis on the need to establish strong stabilization “on the ground,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting of Foreign Ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey Sergey Lavrov, Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Mevlut Cavusoglu took place on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“A detailed exchange of views took place on the current situation in Syria and around it, with an emphasis on the need to establish strong stabilization on the ground, achieve peace and security based on the restoration of the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the SAR,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“Special attention was paid to the tasks of comprehensive international humanitarian assistance to all Syrians in need without discrimination and preconditions, including within the framework of the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2642, which includes, in addition to the cross-border supply of Idlib, the implementation of projects for the early restoration of civilian infrastructure and the provision of sustainable internal access from Damascus to all regions of the country,” the ministry said.

As a result of the trilateral meeting, the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey also held consultations with the participation of the UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen.

“The issues of advancing the political process led and carried out by the Syrians themselves with the support of the UN in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254 were considered in detail. An important role in this process is called upon to play the constitutional committee, which is an indispensable platform for direct inter-Syrian dialogue on key issues of the future of their country,” – reported in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.