Kerry says he is ‘always ready’ for meetings with Lavrov

UN, September 22 – RIA Novosti. Former US Secretary of State, US President’s Special Envoy for Climate Change John Kerry told RIA Novosti that he is “always ready” for meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the fight against climate change.

Kerry is in New York these days, where he is taking part in the events of the UN General Assembly High-Level Week. At the site of the international forum, the agency correspondent asked the former head of American diplomacy whether he plans to meet with Lavrov. In the past, the heads of the diplomatic departments of the two countries have successfully worked to resolve a number of the most pressing international problems, such as the development of an agreement on the Iranian nuclear program.