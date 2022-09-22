Media: The US is working on models to predict the provision of Kyiv with weapons

MOSCOW, September 22 – RIA Novosti. The United States is working on a program to predict Ukraine’s needs for weapons amid dissatisfaction with the Pentagon’s controller over how the equipment transferred to Kyiv is tracked, Defense One reports.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.

One of the leading data organizations in the US military is developing machine learning algorithms to predict Ukraine’s ammunition and repair needs.

It is noted that this is a joint operation center of the International Donor Coordination Center (IDCC), in which officials from the United States, Britain, Ukraine and other countries monitor the transfer of weapons and supplies. When a request comes in from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the IDCC checks which countries have the necessary weapons and then arranges for their transfer.

Officials say they are working to secure shipments and are now harder to detect as IDCC ships equipment without flight numbers or other indications. The center expressed hope that predictive models for Ukraine would be ready by the end of the year.

According to the publication, earlier the inspector general of the US Department of Defense indicated that the Pentagon has problems tracking supplies. In a recent report, the inspector general’s office reminded the agency to follow its own accounting rules. The document states that the office of the Minister of Defense has improved the work of the Advana data analysis platform to “increase transparency on the use of additional funds for Ukraine.” However, this platform is not yet widely and consistently applied.