No one can deprive Russia of its UN role, Chinese FM says

UN, September 22 – RIA Novosti. No one can deprive Russia of the important role it plays in the UN, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

“I am very glad to see you again, my dear friend. We literally just met in Samarkand. The UN is located in the United States, but the UN itself belongs to all of us. Russia is a permanent member of the Security Council and must continue to play its important role in the UN. No one can deprive Russia of this right,” Wang Yi said.

The Chinese Foreign Minister recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting in Samarkand on the sidelines of the SCO summit discussed bilateral relations and reached an understanding on many issues.

Sergei Lavrov arrived in New York the day before to attend the high-level week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. The head of Russian diplomacy is to hold about 20 meetings on the sidelines of the General Assembly with the leaders and heads of the foreign ministries of several states, as well as UN Secretary General António Guterres. He is expected to speak from the rostrum of the General Assembly on Saturday.