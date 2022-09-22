World

Lavrov: Russia is convinced that the Congress of the Communist Party will contribute to the development of China

UN, September 22 – RIA Novosti. Russia is convinced that the upcoming 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party in October will end with positive decisions on the development of the country and will help Beijing continue to promote the establishment of fair rules in the international arena, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
“Literally in a few days, the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China will take place. The attention of the whole world is riveted to this important event. We are convinced that our Chinese friends will end the Congress on positive agreements on the further development of their country, their society, and agreements and decisions on how the People’s Republic of China will continue to promote the establishment of democratic, fair rules in the international arena in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter,” Lavrov said at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
“I want to emphasize again that I am very glad to see you,” the minister added.
The National Congress of the Communist Party of China will open on October 16 in Beijing, following its results, the names of people who will enter the Politburo Standing Committee and will determine the political future of China in the next five years will be announced.
No one can deprive Russia of its UN role, Chinese FM says

