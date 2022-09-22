Zelensky used the UN General Assembly to ask for long-range weapons

UN, September 22 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelensky used the high-level week of the UN General Assembly session to ask the West for long-range strike systems.

A video recording of Zelensky’s speech was shown on the screen in the General Assembly hall, despite the fact that this year’s event provides only face-to-face participation. Earlier, the UN General Assembly allowed Zelensky not to come to New York to speak. Kyiv explained its request with alleged fears for Zelensky’s safety. Meanwhile, other leaders who, for one reason or another, cannot come, were denied the right to provide a video recording of the speech.

Zelensky began his speech with accusations against the Russian Federation. He laid the blame for the attacks on the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, as well as for the attack on the pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka, on the Russian side. He did not provide evidence for this.

“We need defense assistance, military equipment and ammunition. Long-range offensive weapons are enough to liberate our land,” Zelensky said.

He also asked for air defense systems and financial support.

At the same time, Zelensky named five “preconditions” for Kyiv to establish peace. He referred to them as “punishment” of Russia, including sanctions, deprivation of the rights of Russian delegations, deprivation of Russia’s right to veto in the UN Security Council. He suggested “punishing” ordinary Russians as well, primarily by refusing to issue visas. The second precondition is the provision of military and financial support to Ukraine, as well as intelligence. As the third precondition, he called the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, the fourth – the provision of security guarantees to it. Zelensky recalled the draft guarantees that Kyiv had previously proposed. The fifth element, he said, is “the countries’ commitment to helping Ukraine.”

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine.