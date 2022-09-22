Vučić pointed out to UN members the double standards in their approach to Ukraine and Serbia

UN, September 22 – RIA Novosti. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic pointed out to the UN member states the double standards in their approach to Ukraine and Serbia in the territorial issue.

The head of the Serbian state is in New York, where he participates in the UN General Assembly.

“The truth is that the territorial integrity of the European country – Serbia was violated, and Serbia did not attack any other sovereign country, few people talk about it. I ask the question that I would like to ask you, the leaders of many countries, what is the difference between sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Ukraine and Serbia, in the second case there was a blatant violation, and you internationally recognized this and gave legitimacy to at least some of you,” Vucic said, speaking at the session.

“We did not deserve the aggression that occurred in 1999, however, this did not prevent 19 rich sovereign NATO member countries from attacking our country, undermining sovereignty without the consent of the UN … This did not prevent some countries from recognizing the so-called Kosovo and violating the territorial the integrity of our country,” the Serbian leader said.

He stressed that official Belgrade is a supporter of a peaceful solution to problems and stands for maintaining stability in the Balkan region.

In 1999, an armed confrontation between Albanian separatists from the Kosovo Liberation Army, the Serbian army and police led to the bombing of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (FRY), at that time consisting of Serbia and Montenegro, by NATO forces. The military operation was undertaken without the approval of the UN Security Council and based on the assertion of Western countries that the authorities of the FRY carried out ethnic cleansing in the Kosovo autonomy and provoked a humanitarian catastrophe there. Air strikes by the North Atlantic Alliance lasted from March 24 to June 10, 1999 and led to the death of over 2.5 thousand people, including 87 children, and damage of $ 100 billion.

Kosovo-Albanian structures in Pristina on February 17, 2008 unilaterally declared independence from Serbia. The self-proclaimed republic is not recognized by Serbia, Russia, China, Iran, Spain, Greece and a number of other states.