BUDAPEST, September 22 – RIA Novosti. If sanctions are lifted from Russia, prices and inflation will immediately decrease in Europe, and its economy will have a chance to recover and avoid a recession, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

“If the sanctions were lifted, prices would immediately fall by half, inflation would also fall. Without sanctions, the European economy would recover and could avoid an impending recession,” Magyar Nemzet quoted Orban as saying at a meeting of the ruling coalition of the Fidesz parties and the Christian Democratic People’s Party. .

The Hungarian Prime Minister reiterated that sanctions are the cause of economic problems, the energy crisis and inflation. “When these sanctions were introduced in Brussels at the beginning of the summer, the European bureaucrats did not promise this. They promised that the sanctions would hit Russia, not the Europeans. Since then, it has become clear that the imposed sanctions cause more damage to Europe than Russia,” he said. he.

Orban urged members of the ruling coalition “to do everything possible for Europe to lift these sanctions no later than the end of the year.”

Yesterday, 23:09 Most Hungarians think sanctions harm Europe more than Russia

The Hungarian prime minister constantly criticizes the EU for its anti-Russian policy. He noted that there are thousands of sanctions against Russia, but they have not shaken Moscow, while Europe has already lost four governments and is in a deep economic and political crisis. In addition, according to Orban, the EU countries missed the chance to mediate in the conflict in Ukraine, because they could not ensure the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

After the start of the Russian special operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow: Russian assets worth hundreds of billions of dollars were frozen, the European Union has already adopted seven packages of restrictive measures, including an embargo on coal and oil.

The Kremlin called these measures an economic war. As Vladimir Putin noted, the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy for the West, but the sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. The population of European countries has already faced a significant rise in the price of food, fuel and electricity, and the authorities are forced to introduce austerity measures due to the energy crisis.