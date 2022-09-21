Lavrov joked at a meeting with the head of the Egyptian Foreign Ministry about American visas

UN, September 22 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov joked at a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shukri on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly about American visas.

At the beginning of the meeting, Lavrov asked Shukri when he arrived in New York. “Sunday, but I didn’t have any problems with the visa,” Shukri said with a laugh.

“Me too,” Lavrov joked in response.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that two members of the Russian delegation were not given visas to the United States to participate in the work of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The participation of the Russian delegation in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly was overshadowed by problems with the issuance of American visas and logistics, which became more complicated after the imposition of sanctions against the Russian aviation industry and the closure of almost all European countries, like America, their airspace for Russian aircraft.