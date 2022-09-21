Source: EU may lift veto power on issues related to Russia

BRUSSELS, September 22 – RIA Novosti. The European Union will expand the sanctions lists at the expense of Russian officials as part of the upcoming eighth package of sanctions and remove the right of veto when voting on issues related to Russia, after the announcement by President Vladimir Putin of partial mobilization in the country, a source in the EU told RIA Novosti.

“The EU will certainly accelerate the development of the eighth package of sanctions… Several new people will be included in the lists. Also, EU ministers are likely to discuss… in the coming weeks the possibility of lifting the right of veto for member states when deciding on sanctions packages in against Russia,” the source said.

The new package of sanctions will include a number of measures related to the introduction of an oil price ceiling. However, some countries, including Hungary, fear that Moscow may cut fuel supplies in response.

“The commission is currently looking for a format for the implementation of these decisions in order to maximize their effectiveness, hence the discussions regarding unanimity and possible restrictions on the right of veto … Although the commission is discussing these elements, in view of recent events, increased … sanctions are not ruled out,” the source added.

According to him, the European Commission plans to present a new package of sanctions at the end of next week, and possibly on September 28.

The finance ministers of the G7 countries (Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Canada, the USA, France and Japan) on September 2 confirmed their intention to impose price restrictions on Russian oil as part of the expansion of sanctions. It is planned that the price limit will be introduced on December 5 for oil and on February 5, 2023 for oil products. In response, Moscow warned that countries that resorted to this measure would be left without Russian oil products.

On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin delivered an address on the situation in Donbass and the course of the special operation. He stated that Russia would support the decisions of the referendums in the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions and announced a partial mobilization in Russia, calling it a decision that is fully adequate to the current threats.