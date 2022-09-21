Donetsk and Luhansk will hold referendums on joining Russia | News

The parliaments of the self-proclaimed republics of Lugansk and Donetsk, Russian-speaking Ukrainian provinces, approved motions to hold referendums on their accession to Russia, official sources reported.

Lugansk and Kherson want to hold referendums to join Russia

Referendums on joining Russia will be held in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics from September 23 to 27, the leaders of each entity, located in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, announced on Tuesday.

The parliaments of both people’s republics, recognized by the Kremlin last February, called the integration referendum with Russia for the end of the month, after Russia continues its special military operation in Ukrainian territory, among other things, to protect the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine. the Donbas.

The leader of the Luhansk People’s Republic Leonid Passechnik was the first to sign the law on holding a referendum to join Russia as a federal subject.

For his part, the leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, shortly after declared that his republic would also hold a similar consultation on the same dates.

On the other hand, the Kherson Civic Council approached the head of the region with an initiative to immediately hold a referendum on recognition as a constituent entity of the Russian Federation.

“We trust that the initiative will have the full support of the inhabitants of the Kherson region,” the Civic Council said in a statement.

He added that becoming part of the Russian Federation will secure the territory of the Kherson region and restore historical justice.

“We consider the decision to immediately hold a referendum on the entry of the Kherson region into the Russian Federation more timely than ever. (…)”.

“Incorporation into Russia will not only be a triumph of historical justice, but will also secure the territory of the region, open new opportunities on the path of revival and restoration of power of our land and the return to full peaceful life. “.

In this same sense, the public movement We are with Russia asked the head of the Zaporizhia region to join the Russian Federation, the authorities reported.

“The faster we become part of Russia, the faster there will be peace, understanding, prosperity and guarantees that we will be alive, healthy and free,” said a member of the military administration of the Zaporizhia region, Vladimir Rogov.

Later, a multisectoral congress passed a resolution calling for a referendum on joining the Russian Federation.

Later, the Russian occupation administration that controls part of the Zaporizhia region in southern Ukraine announced on Tuesday that it would hold a referendum on annexation to Russia between September 23 and 27.

“Today I have signed an ordinance on holding the referendum on the territorial membership of the region,” the head of the occupation administration, Yevgeny Balitsky, announced on Telegram, following the example of similar votes in the Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson regions.





