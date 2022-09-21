Russia affirms that Venezuela is a strategic partner for Moscow | News

The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, affirmed on Tuesday that Venezuela constitutes a reliable and strategic partner of Moscow while expressing the will to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Venezuela and Russia strengthen relations in strategic areas

During a ceremony where he received the credentials of the ambassadors of 24 nations in Russia, the president said that “we maintain an intense dialogue with President (Nicolás) Maduro.”

In this sense, the head of the Kremlin stressed that “the positions of Russia and Venezuela on the main issues on the international agenda are close to or fully coincide.”

From this, Putin pointed out that “we intend to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation in all areas, especially in energy, industry, infrastructure, transport and pharmaceutical products.”

In turn, he rejected “the illegitimate sanctions imposed” against Venezuela, however, he emphasized that Moscow supports “the efforts of the Venezuelan Government to stabilize the internal situation and protect national sovereignty.”

In general, the head of state urged the new diplomatic representatives to work to “dynamically consolidate relations” in pursuit of international stability and security.

Finally, the president expressed that he hopes “that working in Russia will be interesting for you from a professional point of view and will allow you to better understand our country and our history and culture in greater depth.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



