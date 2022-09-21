Israel sued in The Hague for attacks against journalists | News

Palestinian and international journalists’ organizations filed another lawsuit with the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Tuesday to investigate the murder of AlJazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and other Arab journalists by Israeli forces.

The Union of Palestinian Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) demand before The Hague that the journalist Ali Samudi, who was injured in the events that caused the death of his colleague Abu Akleh, be included in the investigative process.

In this sense, the FPI pointed out that the plaintiff document was presented “to investigate the murder of Palestinian journalists, including Shireen Abu Akleh. There can be no freedom of the press when journalists work in fear.”

During the presentation, the head of the Palestinian Journalists Union, Naser abu Bakr, and the brother of the communicator murdered in the West Bank, Anton abu Aklé, were present.

The plaintiff’s appeal joins the one filed last April with the aim of demanding that the international criminal court initiate an investigation into the attacks by the Israeli occupation forces against Palestinian communicators.

On September 5, the Israeli army acknowledged the high probability that the projectile that killed Abu Akleh came from a Zionist cash, which allegedly “aimed at suspects identified as armed Palestinians.”

However, the Israeli authorities have reaffirmed that they will not carry out criminal proceedings in this regard, considering that the soldier acted correctly, since he only “misidentified his objective and regrets it.”

