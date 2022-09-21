Türkiye welcomes role in agreement to export grains at the UN | News

The president of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday urged the countries of the world to “sincerely support” the efforts for peace between Russia and Ukraine, while celebrating the grain agreement in which his government was the protagonist last July.

“The Istanbul agreement to resume Ukraine’s grain exports has been one of the UN’s greatest achievements in recent years,” Erdogan said while addressing the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

He expressed, in this sense, that “this agreement, which is of vital importance to maintain the world supply of grains, is one of the greatest achievements of the UN in recent years.”

He is referring to when Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to restart grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

In the same direction, he called on the international community to “sincerely support” what he called Türkiye’s efforts to achieve a lasting peace between Moscow and kyiv.

Erdogan rounded off his proposal: “It is imperative that we structure the UN as an organization that can generate solutions for a more just world order, and where the common will is embodied on behalf of all humanity.”

Türkiye, a member country of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has tried to mediate in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and has hosted some of the peace talks.

The Turkish president took advantage of his speech to charge, as usual, against Greece for what he called its persecution of immigrants in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean, “with its illegal and reckless returns,” Erdogan said.

