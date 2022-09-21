Uganda declares new Ebola outbreak | News

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Tuesday the declaration of a new outbreak of Ebola in Uganda, which corresponds to the Sudan strain and is considered “relatively rare”.

According to the entity, the Uganda Virus Research Institute confirmed the case after analyzing a sample taken from a 24-year-old man.

The WHO regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, stated that “this is the first time in more than a decade that the Sudan strain has been found in Uganda.”

“We are working closely with national health authorities to investigate the origin of this outbreak while supporting efforts to rapidly implement effective control measures,” he said.

For its part, a statement from the Ugandan Ministry of Health confirmed the appearance of the outbreak in the city of Mubende.

“Uganda confirms an outbreak of Ebola virus disease (EVD) in Mubende district. The confirmed case is a 24-year-old male resident of Ngabano village of Madudu sub-county in Mubende district who exhibited symptoms of EVD and later succumbed,” he said.

The WHO has explained that the detection of this case “follows an investigation by the National Rapid Response team of six suspicious deaths that occurred in the district this month. There are currently eight suspected cases receiving care in a health facility.” .

The agency stressed that Uganda is no stranger to effective control of Ebola and that, thanks to their experience, they have already taken the necessary measures to detect the virus quickly in order to stop the spread.

The WHO recalled that Ebola is a serious disease, which is often fatal, and affects both humans and primates. In addition, six different strains have been reported, of which Bundibugyo, Sudan and Zaire have generated large outbreaks.

“The case fatality rates of the Sudan strain have ranged from 41 percent to 100 percent in previous outbreaks. Early deployment of supportive treatment has been shown to significantly reduce Ebola deaths.”





