Biden proposed Tracy, head of the diplomatic mission in Armenia, for the post of ambassador to Russia

WASHINGTON, September 20 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden has nominated Lynn Tracy, a staff member of the State Department, who heads the diplomatic mission in Armenia, to the post of ambassador to Russia, the White House said.

“Today, President Joe Biden announced his intention to nominate the following individuals to serve as key leaders of his administration… Lynn M. Tracy, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Russian Federation,” the press release said.

Ambassadors proposed by the president are approved by the Senate with public hearings and must be agreed with the host.

Former Ambassador John Sullivan recently ended a nearly three-year mission ahead of schedule due to the serious illness and death of his wife.

Tracy will be the first woman in history to hold this position.

She speaks Russian and has already worked in Moscow – in 2014-2017 she served as deputy head of the diplomatic mission.

In 2012-2014, Tracy was Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Central Asia, and in 2010-2011 she served as Deputy Chief of Mission in Turkmenistan. For her work at the US consulate in Peshawar, Pakistan, Tracy received a departmental award “for heroism.” Her other overseas assignments included Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan.