Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of violating ceasefire

YEREVAN, September 20 – RIA Novosti. The press secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Aram Torosyan said on Tuesday Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime, now there are no shellings.

“On September 20, with a certain frequency, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire, using small arms in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border … As of 22.30 (21.30 Moscow time), the situation on the border is stable, there is no shelling,” Torosyan wrote in social networks.

On the night of September 13, hostilities broke out on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the parties accuse each other of starting an aggravation. Yerevan stated that the Azerbaijani military shelled the territory of Armenia using artillery and drones. The areas on the border – Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor, Syunik (connects Armenia with Iran) regions – were shelled. These territories have nothing to do with Karabakh. Baku stated that the Armenian military fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani troops on the border, there was a clash. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry accused Armenia of intending to disrupt the peace process. Both sides reported casualties among their military.

By morning, the parties agreed on a ceasefire. As the head of the international committee of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, Grigory Karasin, told RIA Novosti, a truce on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan was achieved thanks to the efforts of Russia, including after a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the work of the Russian Foreign Ministry. According to the senator, there is a lot of work to be done, since Yerevan applied to the CSTO.

As CSTO press secretary Vladimir Zainetdinov said earlier, on September 13, an emergency meeting of the CSTO Permanent Council was held, which expressed extreme concern about the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and considered proposals for using the organization’s mechanisms for settlement. On Tuesday, the CSTO Collective Security Council reached an agreement to send a mission to Armenia headed by the organization’s Secretary General Stanislav Zas.