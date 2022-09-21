EU threatens to impose new sanctions against Russia due to referendums

On Monday, the Public Chambers of the DPR and LPR appealed to the heads of the republics Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik with the initiative to immediately hold a referendum on joining the Russian Federation. The appeal is currently under consideration by the heads of the DPR and LPR. On Tuesday, the Public Council of the Kherson region addressed the head of the region with the same proposal. Later, a request to hold a referendum on joining Russia as soon as possible was also addressed to the head of the administration of the Zaporozhye region, Yevgeny Balitsky, such a statement was received from the chairman of the movement “We are with Russia” Vladimir Rogov and other members of the movement.