EU threatens to impose new sanctions against Russia due to referendums
BRUSSELS, September 20 – RIA Novosti. The European Union threatens Russia with new sanctions in case of holding referendums in the LPR, DPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, according to a statement by EU diplomat Josep Borrell.
“Russia, its political leadership, everyone involved in these “referendums”, other violations of international law in Ukraine, will be held accountable. Additional restrictive measures against Russia will also be considered,” the document says.
On Monday, the Public Chambers of the DPR and LPR appealed to the heads of the republics Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik with the initiative to immediately hold a referendum on joining the Russian Federation. The appeal is currently under consideration by the heads of the DPR and LPR. On Tuesday, the Public Council of the Kherson region addressed the head of the region with the same proposal. Later, a request to hold a referendum on joining Russia as soon as possible was also addressed to the head of the administration of the Zaporozhye region, Yevgeny Balitsky, such a statement was received from the chairman of the movement “We are with Russia” Vladimir Rogov and other members of the movement.
As representatives of the regions emphasized in their appeals, joining the Russian Federation will secure their territories and restore historical justice. In their opinion, this decision is extremely necessary in the context of constant acts of terror by the nationalist authorities of Ukraine and NATO members, who supply weapons to kill civilians.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked