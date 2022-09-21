SIMFEROPOL, September 20 – RIA Novosti. State Duma deputy from the Crimean region Mikhail Sheremet told RIA Novosti that the inevitable process of disintegration of the country has been launched in Ukraine.

“In Ukraine, the inevitable process of disintegration of the country has been launched. The Kyiv authorities have done everything possible to be hated first by the inhabitants of Donbass, and then by the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions,” Sheremet said.

In his opinion, the referenda will definitely take place, and there is no doubt that the local population will vote for joining the Russian Federation.

“Its historical territories are returning to Russia. Russia continues the policy of collecting its lands. And I am sure that in the near future our big family called the Russian Federation will be replenished with four more full-fledged subjects,” the deputy said.

On September 19, the Public Chambers of the DPR and LPR appealed to the heads of the republics Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik with the initiative to immediately hold referendums on joining Russia. The next day, the authorities of the DPR and LPR announced that the referendum would be held from 23 to 27 September.

Also on September 20, the administrations of Kherson and Zaporozhye regions announced plans to hold referendums on the same dates. As representatives of the regions emphasized, joining Russia would secure their territories and restore historical justice. In their opinion, this decision is extremely necessary in the context of constant acts of terror by the nationalist authorities of Ukraine and NATO members, who supply weapons to kill civilians.