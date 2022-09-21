German Chancellor irritated by discussions on Turkey’s accession to SCO

BERLIN, September 20 – RIA Novosti. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was “annoyed” by the discussion of Turkey’s entry into the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as Berlin does not believe that the SCO could contribute to establishing good relations in the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was “annoyed” by the discussion of Turkey’s entry into the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as Berlin does not believe that the SCO could contribute to establishing good relations in the world

“We believe that this is not the organization that makes a very important contribution to the establishment of good relations in the world. Therefore, I am very annoyed by the development of this issue and discussions on this matter,” Scholz said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, responding to a question from journalists about his attitude to Turkey’s desire to become a member of the SCO. The chancellor’s communication with the media was broadcast on the Welt TV channel.

On Tuesday, Scholz and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan held talks in New York, discussing the conflict in Ukraine and the grain agreement.

Earlier, the Turkish leader said that Ankara’s goal is membership in the SCO. At the same time, he stated that Turkey does not intend to be accountable to the European Union for participation in the summit of this organization.

Bakhtiyor Khakimov, Special Envoy of the President of Russia for SCO Affairs, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Khakimov, told RIA Novosti that if the SCO receives an application from Turkey for membership, it will be considered in the prescribed manner, taking into account a number of criteria.

The summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was held in Samarkand on September 15-16. As a result of the meeting, 44 documents were signed. In particular, Iran has signed a memorandum of commitment in the SCO, opening the way for this country to become a member of the organization. A document was also approved on the beginning of the procedure for admission to membership in the organization of Belarus.

The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001. India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan participate in it. Observer countries – Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia, partner countries – Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka. At the SCO summit in Samarkand, memorandums were signed on granting the status of dialogue partners to Egypt and Qatar. Bahrain, the Maldives, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Myanmar will also receive dialogue partner status.