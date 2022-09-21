Biden explained records of illegal migration

WASHINGTON, September 20 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden attributed the new records of illegal migration to the growing number of immigrants from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, whom, in his words, it is “irrational” to send back.

U.S. border officials previously reported that they have made more than 2 million arrests at the Mexican border in the past 11 months.

“Fewer and fewer immigrants are coming from Central America and Mexico. These are completely different circumstances. What happens during my watch is Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, and the ability to send them (migrants) back to these countries is not rational,” he told reporters.

According to data cited by CNN, the flow of migrants from these countries increased by 175%, while from Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, it decreased by 43%.

Biden said the US is in talks with Mexico and other countries to cut off illegal immigration routes.