WASHINGTON, September 21 – RIA Novosti. The US Air Force and Space Force are running heavily on some of the oldest equipment in history and are underfunded, said US Air Force Major General Douglas Raaberg.

“Our air and space forces today use some of the oldest equipment in our history. The force is underfunded and inadequately funded compared to the requirements of a national security strategy,” Raaberg said at an Air Force Association (AFSA) conference.

The general added that the US Air Force and Aerospace Forces need to accelerate in re-equipping with modern technologies.

“Time is not on our side,” Raaberg added.

Speaking at the conference, Assistant Secretary of the US Air Force Andrew Hunter supported the general’s opinion, adding that by the middle of this decade, the military expects new equipment.