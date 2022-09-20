Romania announced its intention to take a seat in the UNHRC

CHISINAU, September 21 – RIA Novosti. Romania wants to take a seat on the UN Human Rights Council for the period 2023-2025, President Klaus Iohannis said at a meeting of the organization’s General Assembly.

“We need decisive action to protect and promote the rights of mankind, we must strengthen the UN human rights system and provide sustainable and adequate funding for all its activities… Based on such strong convictions, Romania submitted its candidacy for a seat on the UN Human Rights Council at the term is 2023-2025,” Iohannis said.