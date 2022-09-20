Media: German deputies from the AfD refused to travel to Donbass

MOSCOW, September 21 – RIA Novosti. A group of regional deputies of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, who were going on a visit to Donbass, abandoned these plans, a representative of the ZDF TV channel said.

Earlier, three deputies of the Landtag of the federal state of Saxony-Anhalt from the Alternative for Germany faction announced plans to go on a visit to Russia, as well as visit the Donbass to form their own idea of ​​the current situation.

According to ZDF, Christian Bleks, one of the deputies, announced the cancellation of the visit.

“Since I am the only MP who now has Internet access, I would like to inform you about the joint decision of the three of us not to go to Donbass,” TV channel reporter Yulia Klaus quotes the MP’s message.

The lawmakers’ decision to visit the Donbass drew criticism from the AfD leadership, who called the trip “not the best idea,” and Saxony-Anhalt Prime Minister Rainer Haseloff (CDU), who said he considered it “a profound act of dissolidarity.”