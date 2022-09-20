World

Media: German deputies from the AfD refused to travel to Donbass

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 15 mins ago
1 minute read

MOSCOW, September 21 – RIA Novosti. A group of regional deputies of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, who were going on a visit to Donbass, abandoned these plans, a representative of the ZDF TV channel said.
Earlier, three deputies of the Landtag of the federal state of Saxony-Anhalt from the Alternative for Germany faction announced plans to go on a visit to Russia, as well as visit the Donbass to form their own idea of ​​the current situation.
According to ZDF, Christian Bleks, one of the deputies, announced the cancellation of the visit.
“Since I am the only MP who now has Internet access, I would like to inform you about the joint decision of the three of us not to go to Donbass,” TV channel reporter Yulia Klaus quotes the MP’s message.
The lawmakers’ decision to visit the Donbass drew criticism from the AfD leadership, who called the trip “not the best idea,” and Saxony-Anhalt Prime Minister Rainer Haseloff (CDU), who said he considered it “a profound act of dissolidarity.”
September 15, 17:42

The head of the AfD warned the German authorities against new supplies to Kyiv

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 15 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Journalist who accused Trump of rape prepares new charges

32 mins ago

Bolivia proposed to the UN General Assembly to proclaim world peace

49 mins ago

Ukraine’s new bombing of Donetsk leaves at least 13 dead | News

8 hours ago

Russia rejects Ukraine’s accusations of war crimes | News

10 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.