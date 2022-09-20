Bolivia proposed to the UN General Assembly to proclaim world peace

“We stand for this assembly to become a platform for concluding a great historic agreement, an agreement where dialogue and democracy take precedence over any dispute, and where peace (the planet) is proclaimed a zone of peace. To achieve this goal, it is vital that the UN work without rest in order to achieve a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, so that the historical rights of Palestine are respected, and so that NATO stops thinking about its plans for expansion,” the Bolivian head of state said.