Bolivia proposed to the UN General Assembly to proclaim world peace
BUENOS AIRES, September 21 – RIA Novosti. Bolivia offers the UN to become a platform for concluding a historic agreement on world peace, said President Luis Arce, speaking at the General Assembly.
“(We propose) that the world (planet) be declared a zone of peace. We express concern about the number of armed conflicts that are beating humanity. Many of them are driven by transnational military corporations, but at the same time, by the desire to establish a political and economic world order in the interests of capitalism” , – said Arce, speaking at the UN General Assembly.
“We are facing a systematic crisis of capitalism that endangers the life of humanity and the planet,” the president added, emphasizing that it is necessary to build a new world order based on multipolarity, which would be favorable for all countries.
“Multipolarity is the only mechanism that guarantees respect between countries, regardless of their economic or military strength,” Arce stressed.
“We stand for this assembly to become a platform for concluding a great historic agreement, an agreement where dialogue and democracy take precedence over any dispute, and where peace (the planet) is proclaimed a zone of peace. To achieve this goal, it is vital that the UN work without rest in order to achieve a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, so that the historical rights of Palestine are respected, and so that NATO stops thinking about its plans for expansion,” the Bolivian head of state said.
Translation by RJ983
