Russia rejects Ukraine’s accusations of war crimes | News

Russia described this Monday as lies the information about the discovery of hundreds of bodies and a mass grave in Izium, in eastern Ukraine, after the withdrawal of Russian forces from that region.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia and China do not intend to “rule the world“, says the Kremlin

The accusations against the Russian Federation for allegedly committing war crimes in the Kharkiv region are developing according to the same scenario as in Bucha. “This is a lie,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Russia previously rejected claims that its troops had committed war crimes in Bucha, on the outskirts of kyiv, after evidence of civilians being killed while Russian troops controlled the city came to light.

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv region administration, Vitali Ganchev, told Sputnik that kyiv will try to repeat Bucha’s provocative scenario in the city of Izium, which previously suffered numerous bombardments from Ukrainian troops.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy recorded a video message in English, in which he claimed that a mass grave was allegedly discovered in Izyum, Kharkiv region, and promised to bring foreign media representatives there.

On April 3, the Russian Defense Ministry denied the kyiv regime’s accusations of killing civilians in Bucha.

The military entity stated that the Russian armed forces completely abandoned Bucha on March 30 and that “evidence of crimes” appeared only on the fourth day, when employees of the Security Service of Ukraine arrived in the city.

At the time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in turn, called the situation in Bucha a “false attack”, noting that Moscow sees the situation in Bucha as a provocation that threatens peace and security. international.

The Ukrainian authorities claimed to have discovered last week more than 440 graves and a mass grave near Izium, in a pine forest of that city liberated by its forces from the Russians.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source