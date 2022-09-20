Russia ready to host meeting between Türkiye and Syria | News

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov reaffirmed on Monday that his country’s government supports the idea of ​​organizing a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Syrian counterpart Bashar Al-Asad, and is willing to lend his territory for the meeting.

During a press conference, the Russian deputy foreign minister said that if both nations “express such a wish, obviously we are willing to receive them,” and described as useful the development of a possible dialogue between the two dignitaries with the purpose of normalizing their bilateral relations.

Bogdanov said that in principle, the organization of the talks would begin with the establishment of contacts at the level of the military and special services, and recalled that on other occasions, Russia has hosted important dialogues between leaders of countries that need to reach agreements.

On September 16, the member of the central council of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) of Türkiye, Orhan Miroglu, told the Russian media outlet Sputnik that the possibility of a bilateral dialogue between Erdogan and Asad was the subject of debate during a government bloc meeting.

Miroglu assured that numerous government representatives, such as the Turkish president and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, agree to meet, talk and restore relations with Syria.

For their part, the Russian authorities have long declared at high-level events their readiness to help restore practical cooperation between Damascus and Ankara.

