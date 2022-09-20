Typhoon Nanmadol leaves two dead and more than 70 injured in Japan | News

Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol tore through the southwestern Kyushu region on Monday with unprecedented winds and rain, leaving at least two people dead, one missing and more than 70 injured.

Typhoon Nanmadol, which also disrupted public transportation by grounding more than 800 flights and leaving bullet train services canceled or reduced in many parts of the country, is expected to travel northeast along the Sea of Japan from the main island of Honshu.

The Japan Meteorological Agency continued to warn of violent winds, high tides and landslides in western and northern Japan.

At around 6:00 p.m. Monday, the 14th typhoon of the season was moving northeast near Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, in western Japan, at a speed of about 35 kilometers per hour.

It had an atmospheric pressure of 980 hectopascals at its center, with winds of up to 108 kph with maximum gusts of 144 kph.

After issuing a special typhoon warning for record winds and waves in Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures in southwestern Japan, the weather agency has lowered its warning level.

In Miyazaki, two people have died from the typhoon, including a 41-year-old man who was found dead after his mountainside cabin was destroyed by a landslide, according to police and other sources.

A second man, aged 68, was confirmed dead after being pulled from a submerged car on flooded farmland in Miyakonojo.

Local authorities in Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima Prefecture, are searching for an 82-year-old man who is feared to have fallen into a canal.

More than 70 people were injured mainly in the Kyushu region due to the typhoon.

More than 85,000 travelers were affected as Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways canceled more than 450 and 370 flights, respectively. Some flights have already been canceled for Tuesday.

Shinkansen bullet trains and other rail services mainly in western Japan were cancelled. Bullet trains in central, western and northeastern Japan on Tuesday are expected to be delayed or cancelled.

A once-in-a-decade storm, #Typhoon #nanmadol is tearing up Japan quite a bit, with massive winds a tons of dangerous flooding. It’s currently in Hiroshima, making its way up towards Tokyo.

In Kyushu, more than 350,000 houses were left without power.

The meteorological agency warned that the central Tokai region could see torrential rain until Tuesday.

In the 24 hours to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, the typhoon is forecast to bring up to 300mm of rain in Tokai, 250mm in the Kanto-Koshin region including Tokyo, and 180mm in the western Kinki region.





