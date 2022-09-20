China Rejects US President’s Statements on Taiwan | News

The Government of China presented a strong protest to the United States on Monday after the head of the White House, Joe Biden, affirmed that the troops of that country would defend Taiwan if Beijing attacked the island.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia and China do not intend to “rule the world“, says the Kremlin

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a briefing that “we are willing to do everything possible to fight for peaceful reunification. At the same time, we will not tolerate any activity aimed at secession.”

In this sense, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman emphasized that “there is only one China in the world, Taiwan is part of China, and the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government of China.”

#China today lambasted recent claims by President Joe Biden that, #USA “I would defend Taiwan in case of Chinese intervention” and Beijing considered them a “serious violation” of Washington’s diplomatic promises pic.twitter.com/eabz0e7mZF

– Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

September 19, 2022

Similarly, the Asian diplomat assured that the United States “sends a bad, serious signal to the separatist forces of Taiwan” by making interventionist statements in pursuit of independence.

For his part, Biden, although he pointed out yesterday that US forces would defend Taiwan “in the event of an unprecedented attack” by Beijing, pointed out that Washington “does not encourage Taipei to become independent from China.”

Last Thursday, the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved the first direct military aid package to Taiwan valued at approximately 4.5 billion dollars.

Contradictions between Beijing and Washington have been on the rise since the visit last August by the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, which led to an increase in China’s military exercises in the strait. .





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source