The Civic Chamber of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in eastern Ukraine has asked Governor Leoníd Pásechnik to immediately hold a referendum to declare the region part of Russia.

In that sense, the inhabitants of Kherson in southeastern Ukraine want a referendum to be held as soon as possible to guarantee the entry of the region into the Russian Federation, the authorities reported.

“Residents of the Kherson region are appealing… and they want a referendum as soon as possible because they fear that Russia will leave, the people want to be sure that they will not be abandoned…” said the deputy governor of the region, Kirill Stremousov.

“We are talking about guarantees that we will become a subject of the Russian Federation,” he said.

He pointed out that “the referendum is not an end point, people want to be sure that they are not going to be left behind, they are not going to be abandoned, and they ask that this issue be legalized.”

Regarding Lugansk, a self-proclaimed republic in the Donbas region, in the far east of Ukraine, according to the Civic Chamber of the RPL, this step will secure the territory of the republic and open new opportunities for its restoration.

“We believe that it is more timely than ever to make a resolute decision to immediately hold a referendum on the territory of the (self-proclaimed) Lugansk People’s Republic.”

“Joining Russia will not only be a celebration of historical justice, but will also secure the territory of the republic, open new opportunities on the path of revival and restoration of power of our region, its return to a full-fledged peaceful life “.

“Residents of Donbas made their choice in 2014 in a referendum, and all these years we have been waiting and believing that a second will definitely follow, that will fulfill our dream of returning home, to the Russian Federation,” the Civic Chamber said.

“The events of the last few days have shown that the nationalists in kyiv have crossed all the red lines,” he added.





