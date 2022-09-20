Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree to withdraw troops from the border | News

The governments of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed on Monday to withdraw the additional troops deployed on the common border in recent times, when tensions in that region escalated.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia calls on Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to stop the conflict

The communiqués issued by both governments emphasize that the way to find a solution to the conflicts must be through politics and democracy.

After experiencing a context that left several important battles and close to a hundred dead, the agreement tries to stabilize the region, reinforce peace and correspond to the commitment made after the request for a ceasefire made by the Collective Security Treaty Organization ( CSTO).

�������� The ceasefire between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan remains in force for the second day. Kyrgyzstan raises the number of deaths during last week’s clashes to 46. pic.twitter.com/in95wzfQTA

— Deciphering the War (@descifraguerra)

September 19, 2022

For its part, the CSTO highlighted the importance of the role of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in the stability of the region, as well as the responsibility they must assume within the alliance they make up with Russia, Armenia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

On the Kyrgyz side, 59 deaths were recorded, while Tajikistan registered up to 41 deaths, but the authorities of this nation admitted that the figure must rise due to the number of injured who are in critical condition.

At least 280 Kyrgyz residential buildings were damaged, prompting the evacuation of at least 140,000 people, the worst in at least 30 years.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are two former Soviet republics located in Central Asia, which share about 980 kilometers of border.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source