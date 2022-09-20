Record 160 deaths due to heavy rains in Niger | News

The Niger Civil Protection System confirmed this Monday through a balance that 160 people died and more than 225,000 were affected after the heavy rains that have hit the country in recent months.

The data published by the entity show that so far this year, 121 people have died when their houses collapsed and another 38 have drowned. They also confirmed that the rains also destroyed more than 25,000 homes.

On the other hand, 71 classrooms, six health centers and 210 grain stores were also damaged. According to the authorities, around 225,539 people have been affected and almost 200 more were injured.

The forecasts warned about the increase in rainfall until the end of September. Based on this scenario, the authorities urged the population to remain alert or evacuate in the event that conditions are unfavorable.

Local platforms valued that parallel to the increase in the number of deaths after the rains, Niger suffers at the same time from a serious food crisis in more than 20 percent of its population.

According to the United Nations Organization (UN) the increase in temperature has contributed to reduce the growth of agricultural productivity in Africa by 34 percent since 1961, more than in any other region of the world.

This trend is expected to continue in the future, increasing the risk of acute food insecurity and malnutrition.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



