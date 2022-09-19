Pushilin discussed with Pasechnik the appeals of the public chambers of the DPR and LPR

DONETSK, September 19 – RIA Novosti. The head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said that he had discussed with the head of the LPR, Leonid Pasechnik, the appeals of the public chambers of the republics on holding referendums and the need to synchronize further actions.

“Today we received appeals from the public chambers. This is nothing more than a reflection of the opinion of our people, which has been in the air for a long time. I believe that we need to prepare some points together, some actions need to be synchronized … I have a proposal – to join forces now administrations of the heads of the republics, parliamentary apparatuses so that they develop those steps, the algorithm of actions that will allow us to start the preparation for the referendum,” Pushilin said in a conversation with Pasechnik. The head of the DPR published a video recording of the conversation on his Telegram channel.

The head of the DPR also suggested that Pasechnik instruct the law enforcement agencies to jointly work out security issues, “which is extremely important in the light of the shelling of the last days and weeks.”

“And, I think, with such consideration, we, as in the past years, over these eight years, when the republics were born at one moment, when the republics held a referendum on the same day in the 14th year, we will do the same here, but our actions must be synchronized,” Pushilin said.