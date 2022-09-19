Zyuganov supported the initiative of the public chambers of the LPR and DPR on referendums

MOSCOW, September 19 – RIA Novosti. The leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Gennady Zyuganov supported the initiative of the public chambers of the LPR and the DPR to immediately hold referendums on joining Russia.

On Monday, the public chambers of the LPR and DPR appealed to the heads of the republics, Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin, with the initiative to immediately hold referendums on joining Russia.

“I support the initiative of the Public Chambers of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics to immediately hold referendums on reunification with Russia… Postponing this issue is unacceptable!” – Zyuganov wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation insisted on recognizing the independence of Donbass for eight years, and as a result, Russia took “this fateful step”, another historic decision is next in line, in the Russian Federation they are obliged to fulfill the will of the “long-suffering people of the LDNR.”