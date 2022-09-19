World

The HRC believes that the authorities of the LPR and DPR will support the initiative on referendums

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 5 mins ago
1 minute read

MOSCOW, September 19 – RIA Novosti. The proposal of the public chambers of the LPR and the DPR to join the Russian Federation will be supported by the authorities of the republics, says Alexander Tochenov, executive secretary of the Human Rights Council under the President of the Russian Federation.
Earlier, the public chambers of the LPR and DPR addressed the leadership of the republics with a proposal to hold a referendum on joining Russia.
“I think that their proposal will be supported. And it will be the right decision. The Russian world must unite,” Tochenov wrote in his Telegram channel.
He said that this is a “civilizational choice”, which is not only for the residents of the republics of Donbass.
“History teaches: if we win, then there will be peace and prosperity for all. If they (the West) win, then there will be peace and prosperity for the elect. That’s right,” the HRC member added.
Yesterday, 21:46

Zyuganov supported the initiative of the public chambers of the LPR and DPR on referendums

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 5 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Armenian-Russian trade turnover increased by fifty percent in seven months

21 mins ago

German deputies from AfD intend to visit Russia and Donbass

39 mins ago

Belgians cut electricity and gas consumption, poll shows

55 mins ago

Fire breaks out at oil refinery in Venezuela after lightning strike

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.