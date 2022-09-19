The HRC believes that the authorities of the LPR and DPR will support the initiative on referendums

MOSCOW, September 19 – RIA Novosti. The proposal of the public chambers of the LPR and the DPR to join the Russian Federation will be supported by the authorities of the republics, says Alexander Tochenov, executive secretary of the Human Rights Council under the President of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, the public chambers of the LPR and DPR addressed the leadership of the republics with a proposal to hold a referendum on joining Russia.

“I think that their proposal will be supported. And it will be the right decision. The Russian world must unite,” Tochenov wrote in his Telegram channel.

He said that this is a “civilizational choice”, which is not only for the residents of the republics of Donbass.

“History teaches: if we win, then there will be peace and prosperity for all. If they (the West) win, then there will be peace and prosperity for the elect. That’s right,” the HRC member added.