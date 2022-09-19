Armenian-Russian trade turnover increased by fifty percent in seven months

“In January-July 2022, the trade turnover between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia amounted to $ 2 billion, an increase of almost 50% compared to the same indicator in 2021. Russia’s export to Armenia for the specified period amounted to $ 1.4 billion, an increase of 40.5%. Import to Russia from Armenia increased by 66.3%, amounting to $0.6 billion,” Overchuk said.