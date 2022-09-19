World
Armenian-Russian trade turnover increased by fifty percent in seven months
YEREVAN, September 19 – RIA Novosti. The Armenian-Russian trade turnover has grown by almost 50% over the seven months of 2022, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk said, speaking at the IX Russian-Armenian Interregional Forum in Yerevan.
“In January-July 2022, the trade turnover between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia amounted to $ 2 billion, an increase of almost 50% compared to the same indicator in 2021. Russia’s export to Armenia for the specified period amounted to $ 1.4 billion, an increase of 40.5%. Import to Russia from Armenia increased by 66.3%, amounting to $0.6 billion,” Overchuk said.
He added that both countries are actively developing investment cooperation.
“The total volume of accumulated Russian investments is almost 40% of the total volume of foreign investments in the Armenian economy, it is about $2 billion,” the Russian Deputy Prime Minister said.
He recalled that more than 40 large Russian companies operate in Armenia. Some of them are the largest taxpayers, in particular, Gazprom Armenia, GeoProMining Gold, MTS Armenia, Russian Railways, Rosatom.
