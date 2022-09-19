German deputies from AfD intend to visit Russia and Donbass

BERLIN, September 19 – RIA Novosti. Deputies of the Landtag of the federal state of Saxony-Anhalt from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) faction will go on a visit to Russia, they also plan to visit eastern Ukraine to get their own idea of ​​the situation, representatives of the faction said.

“A group of German parliamentarians will make a trip to Russia. A visit to the eastern part of Ukraine is planned. The delegation includes two deputies of the Saxony-Anhalt parliament from the AfD – Dr. Hans-Thomas Tielschneider and Daniel Wald,” the message says.

It is noted that the deputies want to form their own idea of ​​the current situation in Eastern Europe.

As representatives of the faction explained, a representative survey of the AfD parliamentary group in Saxony-Anhalt showed that more than a third of all residents of this federal state believe that the German media inform them biased about the conflict in Ukraine. Almost half of the inhabitants of the federal state consider the coverage of the conflict in Ukraine to be unbalanced, the AfD added.

“In order to get their own picture of the humanitarian situation, not limited to criticized reports, especially from public broadcasting, an interethnic delegation will leave for Eastern Europe in the next few days,” the representatives of the faction specified.