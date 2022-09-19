Fire breaks out at oil refinery in Venezuela after lightning strike

CARACAS, September 19 – RIA Novosti. A major fire at the Venezuelan oil and gas company PDVSA’s Puerto La Cruz refinery started after being struck by lightning, Oil Minister Tarek El Aissami said.

“Lightning struck the lagoon of oxidation and water purification of the Puerto La Cruz refinery and caused a fire, this lagoon is located on the territory of our refinery,” El Aissami said on VTV.

The “significant” fire, which is being fought by PDVSA firefighters and local rescuers, does not affect oil tanks or the refinery, the minister said. No casualties or injuries have been reported.