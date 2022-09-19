World

Fire breaks out at oil refinery in Venezuela after lightning strike

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 mins ago
1 minute read

CARACAS, September 19 – RIA Novosti. A major fire at the Venezuelan oil and gas company PDVSA’s Puerto La Cruz refinery started after being struck by lightning, Oil Minister Tarek El Aissami said.
“Lightning struck the lagoon of oxidation and water purification of the Puerto La Cruz refinery and caused a fire, this lagoon is located on the territory of our refinery,” El Aissami said on VTV.
The “significant” fire, which is being fought by PDVSA firefighters and local rescuers, does not affect oil tanks or the refinery, the minister said. No casualties or injuries have been reported.
In August, also after a lightning strike, a massive fire broke out in a Cuban oil storage facility in the port of the province of Matanzas. Extinguishing the fire took almost 7 days, as a result of the emergency, 16 people died, more than 130 were injured.

Read also:

Fourth oil tank on fire in Cuban port

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Pelosi said that the visit to Armenia was planned before the escalation at the border

25 mins ago

6.9 magnitude earthquake shakes Taiwan | News

13 hours ago

Japan orders mass evacuation due to arrival of typhoon Nanmadol | News

14 hours ago

Russia calls on Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to stop the conflict | News

15 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.