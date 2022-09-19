Pelosi said that the visit to Armenia was planned before the escalation at the border

WASHINGTON, September 20 – RIA Novosti. A visit by a US congressional delegation to Armenia was planned even before the outbreak of hostilities, but sent a signal of strong support for that country in the face of an “Azerbaijani offensive,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

“At meetings in Yerevan, the capital (of Armenia), we conveyed a message of strong support for the democracy and security of Armenia, especially after the Azerbaijani offensive against Armenia. Our visit was planned before the hostilities that began on September 12,” the statement said.

Pelosi made a visit to Armenia on September 17-19, where she met with dignitaries, including Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. On behalf of the US Congress, she condemned Azerbaijan’s attacks against Armenia.

On the night of September 13, hostilities broke out on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the parties accuse each other of starting an aggravation. Yerevan stated that the Azerbaijani military shelled the territory of Armenia using artillery and drones. The areas on the border – Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor, Syunik (connects Armenia with Iran) regions – were shelled. These territories have nothing to do with Karabakh. Baku stated that the Armenian military fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani troops on the border, there was a clash. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry accused Armenia of intending to disrupt the peace process. Both sides reported casualties among their military.

By the morning of September 13, the parties agreed on a ceasefire. As the head of the international committee of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Grigory Karasin told RIA Novosti, a truce on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan was achieved thanks to the efforts of Russia, including after the conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pashinyan and the work of the Russian Foreign Ministry. According to the senator, there is a lot of work to be done, since Yerevan applied to the CSTO.