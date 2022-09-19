6.9 magnitude earthquake shakes Taiwan | News

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 was recorded this Sunday east of Taiwan, after several days of intense telluric activity in the region, reports the US Geological Survey. (USGS, for its acronym in English).

The epicenter was located 86 kilometers east of Yujing County, on the island of Taiwan, with a depth of about 10 kilometers.

So far no human or material damage has been reported, but the entire Asia-Pacific region remains on alert for the recurrence of these phenomena.

Consequently, the Japan Meteorological Agency (AMJ) issued a tsunami warning for the coasts of Yaeyama and Miyakojima, in the southeast of the country.

At 14:44 (06:44GMT) an M6.8 earthquake occurred in #Taitung County, Taiwan, accommodating to CWB. The earthquake was felt in some areas of Fujian Province and Zhejiang Province in Chinese Mainland, and the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami Advisory. pic.twitter.com/tflRaZegoI

Something similar was done by the National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA, for its acronym in English), of the USA.

Initially they had assigned a magnitude of 7.2, but this element was rectified in the data of the official part of the USGS.

According to reports from the same institution, during the last 48 hours at least 13 telluric movements of magnitudes between 4.0 and 6.9 have been reported in the surroundings of Taiwan.





