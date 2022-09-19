Japan orders mass evacuation due to arrival of typhoon Nanmadol | News

The Japanese government ordered the evacuation of more than four million people in the southwest before the arrival of Typhoon Nanmadol on the coast of the Asian island country.

Japan warns about the passage of a great typhoon in Okinawa and Kagoshima

Authorities ordered the evacuation of 4,030,000 people in almost 1.94 million homes on the island of Kyushu, at the time of raising the alert level for Typhoon Nanmadol to four.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a level 5 alert, the highest on the disaster alert scale, according to state broadcaster NHK, for more than 110,000 people in 55,000 households in Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures on the island of Kyushu.

potential dangers such as rivers and other waterways or places at risk of landslides, and to evacuate without hesitation if they feel in danger in any way.

It is extremely dangerous to evacuate at night. I urge the public to evacuate to a safe location before nightfall. (3/3)

September 18, 2022

Officials in Kagoshima reported that more than 8,500 people had already taken shelter in shelters on Sunday morning.

The weather agency’s advisory warns of the arrival of strong winds, high waves and storm surges, adding that the powerful typhoon could trigger the kind of catastrophes seen only once in decades.

Japan News categories Japan 14th typhoon as a super typhoon and as one of the most dangerous storms to ever approach Japan.

Strong rain and thunderstorm in Kanto region today is just a preview as it is about to get stronger ��Be safe everyone! pic.twitter.com/cPQVb2ObRh

September 18, 2022

According to the Japanese authorities, maximum winds of up to 180 kilometers per hour will hit the north and south of the island of Kyushu, as well as the Amami Islands, with gusts of up to 252 kilometers per hour.

Japan’s meteorological agency estimates that southern Kyushu could receive up to 600 millimeters of rain in a 24-hour period.

Before the arrival in the next few hours of typhoon Nanmadol, the Japanese government suspended flights at airports throughout the country, as well as train services.

Typhoon Nanmadol hit the island of Kyushu. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the maximum wind speed (maximum instantaneous wind speed) will be 50 meters per second (70 meters per second).

Precipitation is expected to be around 500 mm. Japanese#台風14号 #台風 #nanmadol pic.twitter.com/HQAVaUDhp4

September 18, 2022

Nanmadol is expected to move in a northeasterly direction and cross the main island of the Japanese archipelago, Honshu, until Tuesday.





