Russia calls on Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to stop the conflict | News

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday urged Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to avoid a “new escalation” of violence in separate phone calls with the leaders of these two former Soviet republics in Central Asia.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan accuse each other of violating ceasefire

“Vladimir Putin called on the parties to avoid further escalation and to take steps to resolve the situation as soon as possible by exclusively peaceful, political and diplomatic means,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Russian leader also reiterated Moscow’s willingness to “provide the necessary assistance to ensure stability on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.”

Putin agreed with the presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon, to maintain contacts, the Russian president’s press service reported.

Much of the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan remains undelimited, leading to disputes over land use and water resources, with frequent clashes between border guards

On September 14 and 16, several armed clashes with the use of artillery and heavy weapons were reported along the border.

The two countries agreed to a ceasefire from 4:00 p.m. local time on September 16, but the next day they accused each other of violating the truce.

According to the latest available data, the hostilities caused at least 36 deaths and 129 injuries on the Kyrgyz side. For its part, the Tajikistan Foreign Ministry reported at least 35 dead and more than 20 wounded, mostly civilians.

