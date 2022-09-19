Syrians go to the polls to elect municipal authorities | News

Syrian voters began at 7:00 a.m. local time this Sunday to elect their representatives in the Local Administration Councils through 7,348 polling stations, 1,200 more ballot boxes than in the 2018 elections.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Five Syrian soldiers killed in an Israeli attack on Damascus

Citizens can exercise their right to vote through 7,348 polling stations, 1,200 more ballot boxes than in the 2018 elections, reported the head of the High Electoral Commission, Judge Jihad Murad.

The number of candidates at the level of provincial seats, municipalities, cities and towns amounts to 59,498 who compete for 19,086 seats in local councils in different provinces, cities, towns and regions of Syria.

The electoral centers must close at 7:00 p.m., as planned, but the High Electoral Committee could extend the voting process for a maximum period of five hours, depending on the participation.

In Syria, there are 1,470 administrative units distributed in 14 provincial capitals, 158 municipalities, 572 localities and 726 towns.

سورية | .

Syrian | Local administration council elections in Aleppo province. pic.twitter.com/gBqTD2KcbL

— الرادع السوري ������ (@syria_rd)

September 18, 2022

The country approved in 2012 the Municipal Administration Law that offers independence to the administrative units, in addition to reinforcing the decentralization in the management of the municipalities.

The Arab nation held presidential elections in May in which President Bashar Al-Assad won re-election with more than 95 percent of the vote.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source