European Commission seeks to suspend financial aid to Hungary | News

The European Commission recommended that the bloc suspend around 7,500 million euros in aid to Hungary for an alleged violation of the principles of the rule of law in that country, especially in the fight against corruption and fraud in public procurement procedures. ..

The College of Commissioners “unanimously” backed the proposal to suspend “65 percent” of the money committed to three Hungarian programs of the Cohesion policy and the prohibition of concluding tenders of public interest with direct or indirect management of European programs.

At a press conference in Brussels, Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn said that “Today’s decision is a clear demonstration of the Commission’s determination to protect the EU budget and to use all the tools at our disposal disposition to guarantee this important objective”.

Hahn recalled that this case began when the EC notified Budapest in April of its concern about violations of the principles of the rule of law, in the context that they could pose a risk to the proper use of the community budget.

The body launched the procedure two days after the victory of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party in the parliamentary elections held in April.

From Budapest they accused Brussels of “making a mistake” and urged the leadership of the community bloc to accept the decision of the Hungarian people and refrain from punishing them for not voting as Brussels wanted.

Hungary has been an ally of Russia, after the unilateral sanctions of the EU and the United States against Moscow began, after the Russian army launched a special military operation in Ukraine last February.

Previously, the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, described as a joke the European Parliament’s report on the state of democracy in which Brussels considers that it has ceased to be a full democracy to become “a hybrid regime of electoral autocracy” .

“This is not the formation of an objective opinion but a partisan attack (from the left), and it is not the first such attack on Hungary. That document can be qualified as a pamphlet,” Orbán said.

